Stars are set to turn out to support Archie's journey

PUBLISHED: 08:10 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:10 04 July 2019

Archie Wilks has a rare form of cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archie Wilks has a rare form of cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A celebrity football match will be held in Saffron Walden to raise money for a Newport toddler who has a rare form of cancer.

Archie Wilks from Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The family of three-year-old Archie Wilks, is hoping to raise £200,000 to pay for vaccination treatment, which is only available in America.

Archie, who has an identical twin called Henry, has been diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma.

The match will take place on July 21 and will see stars such as X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden, professional footballer Jamie O'Hara, retired footballer Neil Ruddock and TV personalities Jeff Brazier and Calum Best show off their skills.

Archie was diagnosed in January this year and the treatment, which includes chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy is expected to last up to 18 months.

Archie Wilks from Newport, with his twin brother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"Archie is a fighter," his family said. "Archie and Henry spent their first six weeks in intensive care and Archie has been growing into a strong, caring boy with a cheeky smile since. Archie and Henry have been together from their first minutes and it's hard for them being apart while Archie is undergoing treatment, but they still always manage put a smile on each other's faces when they see each other."

The family wants to raise enough funds to pay for a vaccination treatment in the USA once treatment has been completed in the UK.

So far, more than £72,000 has been raised.

Daniel Pope, an old school friend of Archie's dad, Simon, has organised the match.

Archie Wilks from Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daniel, who studied at Newport Free Grammar School, now Joyce Frankland Academy with Simon, said: "I have taken on a completely unknown task but it will all be worth it when we raise as much money as we can."

Food and drinks will also available during the match, held at Saffron Walden Town Football Club, where you can watch Archie's family and friends battle with the celebrities.

To purchase a ticket go to: www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Cambridge/Saffron-Walden-Town-Football-Club/Archies-Journey-Celebrity-Charity-Football-Match/13556597/. To donate to Archie's cause, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Archiesjourney.

Most Read

Firefighters and paramedics rescue person from overturned car

Firefighters were called to a scene in Audley Road yesterday evening, after a car had overturned. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Armed Forces Day in Saffron Walden - it was hot, hot, hot.

On the hottest day of the year - time for ice cream. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Speedway starlet Sam Norris flown to Addenbrooke’s as he continues recovery bid

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris.

Saffron Walden Beer Festival - this year also including cider, gin, wine, spirits and prosecco

Cheers! The beer festival included a lot more than beer. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Former Saffron Walden County High School pupil set to make Love Island debut tonight

Will former Saffron Walden County High School pupil George Rains set hearts fluttering on tonight's show? Picture: ITV

Action group hits out at decision to back Uttlesford local plan

The B184 adjacent to Great Chesterford and approaching Stumps Cross. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Triathlon: Stanton-Stock claims win at Eton Dorney

Jack Stanton-Stock in cycling action at Eton Dorney

Richard O’Brien on his Rocky Horror Show - 40 years on - as it comes to Cambridge

Richard O'Brien

The Rocky Horror Show comes to Cambridge from July 15-20

Strictly's Joanne Clifton stars in the Rocky Horror show at Cambridge Arts Theatre
