Stars are set to turn out to support Archie's journey

Archie Wilks has a rare form of cancer. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A celebrity football match will be held in Saffron Walden to raise money for a Newport toddler who has a rare form of cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Archie Wilks from Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archie Wilks from Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The family of three-year-old Archie Wilks, is hoping to raise £200,000 to pay for vaccination treatment, which is only available in America.

Archie, who has an identical twin called Henry, has been diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma.

The match will take place on July 21 and will see stars such as X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden, professional footballer Jamie O'Hara, retired footballer Neil Ruddock and TV personalities Jeff Brazier and Calum Best show off their skills.

Archie was diagnosed in January this year and the treatment, which includes chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and immunotherapy is expected to last up to 18 months.

Archie Wilks from Newport, with his twin brother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archie Wilks from Newport, with his twin brother. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

"Archie is a fighter," his family said. "Archie and Henry spent their first six weeks in intensive care and Archie has been growing into a strong, caring boy with a cheeky smile since. Archie and Henry have been together from their first minutes and it's hard for them being apart while Archie is undergoing treatment, but they still always manage put a smile on each other's faces when they see each other."

The family wants to raise enough funds to pay for a vaccination treatment in the USA once treatment has been completed in the UK.

So far, more than £72,000 has been raised.

Daniel Pope, an old school friend of Archie's dad, Simon, has organised the match.

Archie Wilks from Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archie Wilks from Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Daniel, who studied at Newport Free Grammar School, now Joyce Frankland Academy with Simon, said: "I have taken on a completely unknown task but it will all be worth it when we raise as much money as we can."

Food and drinks will also available during the match, held at Saffron Walden Town Football Club, where you can watch Archie's family and friends battle with the celebrities.

To purchase a ticket go to: www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Cambridge/Saffron-Walden-Town-Football-Club/Archies-Journey-Celebrity-Charity-Football-Match/13556597/. To donate to Archie's cause, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Archiesjourney.