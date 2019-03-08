Advanced search

Supporters travel to see Saffron Walden reverend installed in new post

PUBLISHED: 07:50 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 21 May 2019

Rev Canon Jenny Thompson has been installed as archdeacon of Birmingham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A reverend from Saffron Walden has been installed as the new archdeacon of Birmingham.

Rev Canon Jenny Tomlinson, formerly of the Saffron Walden and villages team ministry, was appointed by the Bishop of Birmingham, the Rt Rev'd David Urquhart, at a service in Birmingham Cathedral on May 12.

Jenny was formerly the priest at St James', Sewards End.

About 50 people from Saffron Walden and Chelmsford travelled to Birmingham, mainly by coach, to support Jenny.

In her sermon, Jenny said that Jesus' resurrection brought peace, evidence and understanding to his disciples. She emphasized the importance of treating people as a whole: body, mind and spirit. She ended with a prayer that God's name would be exalted by the work of the holy spirit among us.

The bishop then read the deed of collation and anointed and blessed Jenny in her new role.

