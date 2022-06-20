Jewellery designer Sharon Gould has highlighted how you can use creative and economic ways to make your own necklaces.

At Elsenham WI, members learned how Sharon was initially a stay-at-home mum with a Down's syndrome child, and started to work with special needs children.

As her children became adults, she retrained as a college lecturer in the area of special needs.

She introduced craft classes for the children, and this included making jewellery. The budget available for supplies was very limited so she started to look for ways to source cheaper tools and components.

Sharon buys a lot of the beads she uses from car boot sales and charity shops.

She said that broken necklaces are good for taking apart and reusing, and through the workshop she shared the essential ‘tool kit’ required to make necklaces, bracelets and earrings, and how to make a ribbon threaded necklace.

The meeting also had a competition for the best item of special jewellery, a raffle and refreshments.

Moyra Jackson, President of Elsenham WI, said: “Sharon’s workshop was the perfect way to encourage us all to reuse old and preloved bits of jewellery in different and creative ways.“

Elsenham WI is always keen to welcome guests and new members. Email elsenhamwi@gmail.com or search for Elsenham WI on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.