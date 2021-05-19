Published: 12:00 PM May 19, 2021

A singer-songwriter from Saffron Walden is one step closer to his dream career after finding a famous producer for his single, Strong.

Joe Turone, 26, wrote and recorded Strong at his home studio during the coronavirus lockdown last autumn.

Since then, the song has caught the attention of Mike Shinoda - lead vocalist and songwriter for multi-award-winning rock band Linkin Park - who produced the track live in front of a social media audience.

Joe, who works in a Hertfordshire school, said he can now build on Mike Shinoda's support, launching a career with the help of a global audience online.

Joe said: "I've been following Mike Shinoda for years.

"One day during the pandemic, he started doing an online series producing up-and-coming artists' work called #ShinodaProduceMe.

"I sent him Strong and thought nothing of it, but he messaged me.

"Then, a week went by.

"I thought that's all it was - the fact that he knew I exist is more than enough - but then he asked if I wanted him to produce one of my songs.

"I sent him Strong, and the rest is history."

Joe Turone in Saffron Walden. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

Mike Shinoda produced the song on Twitch, a livestreaming service which lets fans reach out to the host using emojis or live chat.

He transformed Joe's stripped-back Strong into a pop-ballad.

"I think this song has a lot of really classic elements to it," Mike Shinoda told fans on Twitch.

"It's partially because of the chord progression.

"I feel like there is a little Queen going on, a little Beatles maybe, even Elton John.

"It's got all that good stuff on it."

Mike Shinoda, a founding member of two-time Grammy Award-winning rock band Linkin Park, produce Joe Turone's 'Strong' live on Twitch - Credit: Warner Records

Joe is one of several up-and-coming musicians to feature on the #ShinodaProduceMe series, which the two-time Grammy Award-winning musician launched last January.

Mike Shinoda said his aim was to do something different for 2021.

He said: "I want to find vocalists and songwriters out there who don't have access to good producers or knowledge of how to produce a track.

"I want to take your vocal and your song, and I'll produce it live on Twitch.

"I've tasked the community on Twitch to be my Artists and Repertoire - they're going to be my 'A&Rmy'".

He added: "There isn't an organised contest about it.

"It's just going to be, 'who do people think are cool?'"

Mike Shinoda - Credit: Warner Records

Joe said using Twitch and collaborating with the so-called A&Rmy allowed him to develop a better relationship with new fans early on in his career.

Twitch also lets Joe explore his own sound by testing out what works well among followers, he said.

Joe said: "I'm not a professional.

"I do this because I love it.

"But if someone listens to my music and can empathise or take something away from it, it's a win.

"My life was a constant cycle of writing albums because you can do it all from home now, but this was a real opportunity."

Joe Turone, whose single 'Strong' was produced by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

He added: "I'm always inspired by real-life events, but you need to live a lot of life for inspiration, which is difficult in lockdown.

"It's always about stuff I'm trying to work out for myself.

"But I also like to give myself ridiculous song-writing prompts, for example, a fly-on-the-wall watching me being confined to my house during the pandemic."

After his pandemic success, Joe says he would like to explore the live music scene in Cambridge.

He has performed in small London venues as part of Harlow-based spoken-word duo Sid & Joe but says the capital's competitive live music scene is a too far away for an indie artist with a full-time job.

"You need to put yourself out there and perform live.

"I performed in some of London's small venues, particularly around Haggerston, but I haven't had the chance to explore Cambridge. I would quite like to do that.

"For now, though, I'm spending my time working on more music and concepts," he said.