Breakfast show star launches Cambridge Gifting Tree

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM November 21, 2021
Updated: 12:50 PM November 21, 2021
Josh Lovatt places the first gift in The Gifting Tree box in Cambridge this Christmas

Josh Lovatt places the first gift in The Gifting Tree box this Christmas - Credit: Star Radio/The Grafton

A radio DJ has launched The Grafton's 2021 Gifting Tree.

Josh Lovatt, who presents Star Radio's breakfast show alongside Ros Webb, placed the first present inside The Gifting Tree's box on Thursday, November 18 in an effort to give children in need a "magical" Christmas.

This winter marks 15 years since The Grafton in Cambridge started its Gifting Tree project.

Since it began, The Gifting Tree has given "tens of thousands" of gifts to children at Christmas.

Josh said: "There has never been a more important time to support activity like this.

"Every gift donated will really help spread some much-needed festive joy."

To donate, shoppers must grab a tag from the stand inside the shopping centre and buy a suitable present for someone aged under 18.

The present will be matched with a child facing hardship in the Cambridge area.

The final day for donations is Saturday, December 18.

