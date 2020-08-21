Advanced search

Uttlesford Community Travel resumes minibus transport

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 August 2020

Socially distanced seats onboard the minibus. Picture: Uttlesford Community Travel

Socially distanced seats onboard the minibus. Picture: Uttlesford Community Travel

Uttlesford Community Travel

Uttlesford Community Travel has resumed.

A PPE station onboard the minibus. Picture: Uttlesford Community TravelA PPE station onboard the minibus. Picture: Uttlesford Community Travel

The charity that provides community travel services for residents is back.

Uttlesford Community Travel has resumed with a restricted service for its members.

Additional features have been added to the minibuses to make them Covid-safe.

All minibuses have been fitted with a PPE station, and clear plastic screens have been fitted for both the driver and passengers.

A minibus passenger sitting behind a protective screen. Picture: Uttlesford Community TravelA minibus passenger sitting behind a protective screen. Picture: Uttlesford Community Travel

The driver will take the passenger’s temperature on boarding the vehicle, and entry will be declined if the reading is high.

Passengers will need to wear a facemask when on the minibus.

Members wishing to take advantage of the Hospital Car service, which is also restricted at present, should contact one of the numbers below.

Uttlesford Community Travel personnel said they are aware that Government guidance on coronavirus does change so the charity will keep this under constant review.

The driver has a protective screen on the minibus. Picture: Uttlesford Community TravelThe driver has a protective screen on the minibus. Picture: Uttlesford Community Travel

For further information, or to book a ride if you are a member, please call 01371 875787 or 01799 519008.

