More business grants available - applicants must apply by June 21

More firms and charities can apply for a grant from Uttlesford District Council.

Applications are now open for the Uttlesford Discretionary Business Grant scheme.

Uttlesford District Council has been allocated around £1 million of government funding to support certain businesses and charities that have been impacted by Covid-19 but were not eligible for either the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund or the Small Business Grant Fund.

The scheme opened on Friday, June 5 and applications must be made by the closing date of Sunday, June 21.

Grants of up to £10,000 will be available, and in exceptional circumstances a grant of £25,000 could be paid out. As there are limited resources available, the council expects most grants awarded will be under £10,000.

In line with government guidance, the council will prioritise support for small businesses in shared offices or flexible work spaces, regular market traders with fixed building costs, small charity properties, and bed and breakfast establishments which pay Council Tax instead of business rates.

Applications will also be invited from small, local businesses that can demonstrate exceptional hardship relating to ongoing fixed property-related costs and a significant loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it should be noted that the grant fund is limited and the council will look to award businesses that meet the national priorities first.

Councillor Neil Hargreaves, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Budget, said: “We know there are businesses in Uttlesford that have not been eligible for any government assistance so far. It is vital we support our small businesses at this very difficult time and so I am pleased the discretionary grant scheme is open for applications.

“I would encourage any small business owner who thinks their business may be eligible for a grant to make an application and access all the help that is available.”

To apply go to: www.uttlesford.gov.uk/small-business-discretionary-grant

The website includes information on the criteria for which priority businesses are eligible to apply, the application process, and FAQs about the grant scheme.