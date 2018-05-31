Advanced search

More grants for firms and charities from Uttlesford District Council - apply by June 21

PUBLISHED: 11:04 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 09 June 2020

Uttlesford District Council has government funding for business grants. Picture: ARCHANT

Uttlesford District Council has government funding for business grants. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

More business grants available - applicants must apply by June 21

More firms and charities can apply for a grant from Uttlesford District Council.

Applications are now open for the Uttlesford Discretionary Business Grant scheme.

Uttlesford District Council has been allocated around £1 million of government funding to support certain businesses and charities that have been impacted by Covid-19 but were not eligible for either the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund or the Small Business Grant Fund.

The scheme opened on Friday, June 5 and applications must be made by the closing date of Sunday, June 21.

Grants of up to £10,000 will be available, and in exceptional circumstances a grant of £25,000 could be paid out. As there are limited resources available, the council expects most grants awarded will be under £10,000.

You may also want to watch:

In line with government guidance, the council will prioritise support for small businesses in shared offices or flexible work spaces, regular market traders with fixed building costs, small charity properties, and bed and breakfast establishments which pay Council Tax instead of business rates.

Applications will also be invited from small, local businesses that can demonstrate exceptional hardship relating to ongoing fixed property-related costs and a significant loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it should be noted that the grant fund is limited and the council will look to award businesses that meet the national priorities first.

Councillor Neil Hargreaves, Portfolio Holder for Finance and Budget, said: “We know there are businesses in Uttlesford that have not been eligible for any government assistance so far. It is vital we support our small businesses at this very difficult time and so I am pleased the discretionary grant scheme is open for applications.

“I would encourage any small business owner who thinks their business may be eligible for a grant to make an application and access all the help that is available.”

To apply go to: www.uttlesford.gov.uk/small-business-discretionary-grant

The website includes information on the criteria for which priority businesses are eligible to apply, the application process, and FAQs about the grant scheme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Streets lined in tribute to Ram Mohabir, postmaster and pillar of the community

People came out of their houses and stood to clap as the hearse carrying Ram, with David Peasgood leading, passed by on his final journey. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Streets lined in tribute to Ram Mohabir, postmaster and pillar of the community

People came out of their houses and stood to clap as the hearse carrying Ram, with David Peasgood leading, passed by on his final journey. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

More grants for firms and charities from Uttlesford District Council - apply by June 21

Uttlesford District Council has government funding for business grants. Picture: ARCHANT

Historic England emergency fund launched to help region’s heritage sites

A building conservator repointing the east end of a church. Picture: James O. Davies / Historic England Archive

Support the very best of our regional food industry

PHYSICAL WORK: Lucy is a lettuce picker on a G’s farm

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Green Party members call for Uttlesford residents to join eco ideas group

Green Party Councillor Barbara Light
Drive 24