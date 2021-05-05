News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Katherine Semar pupils hold May Day festival of dance

Will Durrant

Published: 3:00 PM May 5, 2021   
A group of children stand in a circle. They are holding a coloured string attached to a central pole (the maypole).

Katherine Semar Infants dance around the maypole - Credit: Supplied by Katherine Semar Schools

Schoolchildren celebrated May Day with a festival of dance last Friday (April 30).

Katherine Semar Infants celebrated the ancient folk festival ahead of the Early May bank holiday weekend.

As part of the celebrations, Green Man Vinnie crowned a May Queen – Winnie – whose job it was to watch over the festival.

Two children stand next to one another in costumes - the girl dressed as the May Queen in a yellow dress, the boy a Green Man

Winnie and Vinnie, May Queen and Green Man - Credit: Supplied by Katherine Semar Schools

Early Years pupils danced The Cumberland Circle before Year One children performed the Pat a Cake Polka, a large circle dance.

Three maypole dances rounded off the festival, performed by Year Two pupils – The Barber’s Pole, Spider’s Web and Sixes.

Katherine Semar’s Deb Pawson said: “We are so pleased to be able to have had a May Day celebration in style for our Infant children this year.

“A great time was had by all!”

