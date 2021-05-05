Katherine Semar pupils hold May Day festival of dance
Schoolchildren celebrated May Day with a festival of dance last Friday (April 30).
Katherine Semar Infants celebrated the ancient folk festival ahead of the Early May bank holiday weekend.
As part of the celebrations, Green Man Vinnie crowned a May Queen – Winnie – whose job it was to watch over the festival.
Early Years pupils danced The Cumberland Circle before Year One children performed the Pat a Cake Polka, a large circle dance.
Three maypole dances rounded off the festival, performed by Year Two pupils – The Barber’s Pole, Spider’s Web and Sixes.
Katherine Semar’s Deb Pawson said: “We are so pleased to be able to have had a May Day celebration in style for our Infant children this year.
“A great time was had by all!”
