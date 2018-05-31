Blood donors asked to step forward to help fight the pandemic

Blood donors are needed as much as ever during the coronavirus outbreak and there is a call for people to step forward.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said: “We need people in Essex who are fit and healthy to keep donating as normal.

“We’ve put extra safety measures in place and safety is always our number one priority.

“We’re now doing extra cleaning and this week we’ve started triaging everyone who arrives so only people with no risk factors can enter the donation area.”

She added: “A lot of people have called us asking if sessions are still going ahead.

“We need them to know that our sessions and donor centres are still open and that travel to a blood donation sessions is essential for the NHS.

“Donations have dropped though our stock levels are currently still good because hospitals are cancelling routine operations.

“We need people to keep donating to make sure we can keep supplying the blood hospitals need in the coming weeks and months.

“Patients and doctors are relying on us to be there.

“We need regular donations and we need people to keep donating as normal.

“That will help us to maintain stocks at good levels in the weeks and months ahead. Covid-19 transmission could go on for many months.”

The spokesman said the blood stock levels were good. The supply would last for over six days, which is a normal level.

But the service needs people to keep donating to keep them that way.

“Blood donation is a reason to do something amazing. Blood donation saves lives.”

Donors in Essex are being asked to follow the latest advice on the Blood and Transplant website and app and the advice from the Government.

The spokesman said: “We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, Pubic Health England and the UK’s other blood donation services.”

There is no evidence of any type of coronavirus being transmitted through blood donation.

No blood donation services are testing blood donations for the virus.

To make an appointment to donate or for more information, call 0300 123 23 23, download the NHS Give Blood app, or visit www.blood.co.uk