Saffron Walden MP earns promotion to ministerial post

MP Kemi Badenoch, member for Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch has landed a ministerial role in the Department for Education, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Mrs Badenoch, who was previously Conservative party vice chairman under Theresa May, will serve as children and families minister under the new premier Boris Johnson.

She replaces Nahdim Zahawi, who was moved to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Mrs Badenoch said: "I'm humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart. I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at [the Department for Education].

"Thank you for all good wishes and kind messages of support received. I also look forward to working not just with Conservative colleagues but cross-party and grateful for the warm welcome from Tracy Brabin and Steve Reed, who no doubt will be keeping me on my toes."

Mrs Badenoch won the Saffron Walden seat in 2017, succeeding Sir Alan Haselhurst.

Her new role in the department will include special educational needs, including high-needs funding, safeguarding in schools and disadvantaged children, as well as social mobility and opportunity areas.

Mrs Badenoch's promotion comes hot on the heels of James Cleverly, the MP for Braintree, who landed the role of Conservative Party chairman in Mr Johnson's reshuffle.

Mr Cleverly had been a junior minister in the Brexit department under the previous prime minister but was promoted to a cabinet role last week. He took over the role from outgoing chairman, Brandon Lewis.

Mr Cleverly, whose constituency includes Great Bardfield and Finchingfield, said: "Great to take over as Conservative Party chairman from my good friend Brandon Lewis. Big shoes to fill, but I'm unbelievably excited by this opportunity."