MP highlights 'growing need' for more people to study science and technology subjects

MP Kemi Badenoch has emphasised the importance of encouraging more people to study key science and technology subjects following a visit to a multi award-winning business in Saffron Walden

On a tour of Contamac, based at Carlton House, Mrs Badenoch said science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) subjects would form the basis of the jobs market in the future and welcomed investment in encouraging more people to enter the field.

She said: "We have many thriving businesses in our constituency whose contribution to local communities is significant. Contamac in Saffron Walden is one of these.

"In many ways, the business is unique, as managing director Robert McGregor explained to me when I met him. They produce the polymer which forms part of contact lenses, which only six or seven other companies across the globe do. Their work has been recognised with two Queen's Awards for Enterprise, awarded for outstanding achievement by UK businesses."

Mrs Badenoch was speaking following her promotion to a new post in Boris Johnson's fledgling Government, with the Saffron Walden MP becoming a minister in the Department for Education.

She had previously served as a vice chairman of the Conservative Party under Theresa May.

Mrs Badenoch said: "[Contamac] are also one of the largest independent employers in our region, meaning people can live and work in our constituency, helping the local economy to thrive.

"With all the research and development that takes place on their site, there is always a need for engineers. I know from personal experience how difficult it can be to find and recruit them. Visiting businesses like Contamac emphasises the growing need for more people to study STEM subjects.

"I am pleased the Government is already investing in programmes to encourage take up in STEM-related subjects and courses. After all, these will form the basis of our future jobs market."