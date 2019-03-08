MP 'lobbied Government endlessly' for Uttlesford schools funding

MP Kemi Badenoch said she helped to secure billions of pounds of extra funding for schools across the country, including those in Uttlesford.

Mrs Badenoch, the Member of Parliament for the Saffron Walden constituency, said:

"The issue of school funding, and special educational needs in particular, has been raised with me repeatedly since my election.

"I have received many letters from parents and representations from head teachers during my regular school visits. I have lobbied Government endlessly, including organising meetings between ministers and head teachers from our constituency."

Mrs Badenoch was appointed as an education minister in July after Boris Johnson was elected prime minister.

"As minister for children and families at the Department for Education, I was able to make the case to the prime minister and the education secretary that increasing school funding should be a key priority," she said.

Mrs Badenoch said the Government 'has been spending more on education' since 2010 and blamed 'economy mismanagement' by past governments for the financial difficulties of schools.

"I am delighted that now the economy is in a much better place and that the prime minister accepted our spending recommendations and has provided an extra £14billion for schools," she said.

The funding includes higher pay for teachers and an extra £700million for special educational needs and disabilities students, as well as high needs pupils. The latter was discussed by the MP with local parents during 'constituency surgeries'.

Critics of the funding boost have labelled it a political move in the light of a general election which would not be sustained past the party campaign. There have also been voices highlighting their previous attempts to raise awareness about the lack of funding were ignored, and that the current funding comes after severe cuts.

According to Mrs Badenoch, schools in the constituency will see their minimum per pupil funding levels rise to £3,750 for primary schools and £5,000 for secondary schools.

The exact amounts each school will receive will be announced in October.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: "The announcement on school funding for 2020/21 has only been announced at a national level to date. The Department of Education has announced that provisional allocations at local authority level will be published in October. Once the information is published, the authority will work in partnership with Schools Forum to determine the impact of this on schools across Essex."