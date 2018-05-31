MP Kemi Badenoch welcomes the additional test and trace funding to Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden, has welcomed the additional Government funding of over £5.78million of test and trace funding to Essex County Council.

Every local authority in England has been provided with a share of £300 million to develop tailored outbreak control plans, which will set out measures to identify and contain potential coronavirus outbreaks in places such as care homes, workplaces and schools.

Mrs Badenoch, who serves the people of Saffron Walden, Geat Dunmow, Stansted and surrounding areas, said: “I pay tribute to everyone in Uttlesford and Chelmsford who is working tirelessly to help control the spread of coronavirus locally, especially our local shops and businesses that re-opened earlier this week and have worked hard to ensure the appropriate safety measures are in place.

“This additional funding from the Government will be key to supporting our local efforts, and I will work with local authority leaders at Chelmsford City, Essex County and Uttlesford District councils to ensure that it is put to good use.

“Tackling coronavirus requires us all to play our part, engaging with the new Test and Trace Service where we need to and continuing to adhere to the Government’s guidance.”

The national rollout of the NHS Test and Trace service tracks the contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Essex County Council said the message remains that residents should maintain two metres of social distance and keep washing hands.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Director of Wellbeing, Public Health and Communities at Essex County Council, said: “Although track and trace is now being implemented, and new processes to act upon it are being created, it is vital to remember it is a complementary system when it comes to halting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Track and trace is not a cure and it won’t halt the spread of Covid-19 by itself.

“The key things everybody in Essex needs to do to stop the spread of Covid-19 is maintain two metres of social distance from people outside of your household and family bubble and keep washing your hands.”