MP for Saffron Walden reacts to defections from Conservative Party

PUBLISHED: 15:30 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 20 February 2019

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden, says she ‘does not recognise the picture painted’ by former colleagues Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston, the trio who defected to the new Independent Group today.

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen revealed her departure from the Conservative party to join a new anti-brexit Independent Group today.

In a statement, Mrs Allen, along with fellow Conservatives Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston, said: “We no longer feel we can remain in the party of a Government whose policies and priorities are so firmly in the grip of the ERG and DUP.”

But Mrs Badenoch said: “It’s sad that my colleagues have made this decision to leave the party, however I don’t recognise the picture they paint. My experience in the Conservative party has been universally positive locally and nationally.

“I have always felt that the Conservative Party offers the decent, moderate and patriotic politics that the people of this country deserve. I believe it’s right that we deliver on our manifesto commitment at the 2017 election and implement the decision of the British people and focus on moving forward together towards a brighter future.”

