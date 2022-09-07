Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden and the new secretary of state for international trade - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The MP for Saffron Walden has said she is "looking forward to unleashing global Britain's full potential" after having been appointed international trade secretary.

New prime minister Liz Truss named Kemi Badenoch MP her secretary of state for international trade during a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, September 6.

After her appointment, Mrs Badenoch tweeted: "Delighted to start my new job at the Department for International Trade!

"Looking forward to unleashing global Britain's full potential so we can create more jobs, more growth and more opportunity across the UK."

Delighted to start my new job at @tradegovuk!



Looking forward to unleashing Global Britain's full potential so we can create more jobs, more growth and more opportunity across the UK 💪 pic.twitter.com/XhQDPwtY9I — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) September 6, 2022

Kemi Badenoch MP pictures in Downing Street, London after having been appointed secretary of state for international trade - Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Mrs Badenoch became MP for the Saffron Walden constituency - which includes Great Dunmow, Stansted Mountfitchet and Writtle - in 2017.

Immediately before her appointment as international trade secretary, Mrs Badenoch served as minister for local government, faith and communities in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and as minister for equalities.

She is not the only Essex MP to have been handed a cabinet role in the reshuffle, which took place on the same day Queen Elizabeth II formally asked Liz Truss to form a government.

James Cleverly MP, whose Braintree constituency includes Great Notley, Halstead, Finchingfield and Steeple Bumpstead, is Liz Truss' foreign secretary.

Earlier this year, Mr Cleverly became former prime minister Boris Johnson's Europe and North Africa minister 16 days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He was appointed secretary of state for education on July 7 and served in the role for 62 days under Mr Johnson before joining Ms Truss' cabinet.

James Cleverly, MP for Braintree and the new foreign secretary - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

On his selection, Mr Cleverly said: "It’s an honour to be appointed to lead the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as foreign secretary.

"The UK will continue to work with allies around the world to defend freedom, promote our values, and increase prosperity."

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford and new development minister - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Vicky Ford, MP for Chelmsford, has become development minister in the same government department as Mr Cleverly.

Elsewhere in the county, Priti Patel MP announced her intention to step back from her Home Office role on Monday, September 5.

Former home secretary Priti Patel, MP for Witham - Credit: Andrew Boyers/PA

It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years.



I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country.



My letter to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/seTx6ikX25 — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) September 5, 2022

Ms Patel said she will "continue her public service" to the UK and Witham from the backbenches.