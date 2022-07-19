Kemi Badenoch MP, a favourite among Conservative Party members, has been knocked out of her party's leadership election - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch will not be Britain's next Prime Minister.

Mrs Badenoch, whose constituency includes Great Dunmow, Stansted Mountfitchet and Writtle, was in the race to become the Conservative Party leader following Boris Johnson's resignation announcement on July 7.

But after surviving three rounds of voting within the Parliamentary Conservative Party - ahead of Jeremy Hunt, Nadim Zahawi, Suella Braverman and Tom Tugendhat - the Essex MP was knocked out of the race today (July 19).

Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak are still in the contest.

Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat at HereEast in Stratford for the Channel 4 Conservative Party leadership debate - Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

On her exit from the competition, Mrs Badenoch said: "I'm grateful to my colleagues and the party members who have supported me.

"This campaign began less than two weeks ago.

"What we’ve achieved demonstrates the level of support for our vision of change for our country and for the Conservative Party.

"Thank you."

Mrs Badenoch was billed as an anti-woke campaigner by some commentators.

A journalist on the LGBTQ+ news website PinkNews criticised Mrs Badenoch for her affiliations with anti-trans campaigns. Journalist Lily Wakefield wrote that a Badenoch premiership in Number 10 would be a "terrifying" prospect for trans and non-binary people.

Kemi Badenoch campaigning with Conservative Party members in Saffron Walden in 2017 - Credit: Celia Bartlett

On climate change, Kemi Badenoch said: "I do believe in climate change, but we have to solve it in a way that is sustainable and that will lead other countries.

"If we damage our economy, they will not follow us and then we will not solve the problem."

On the economy, she said: "It has been a really difficult time with public sector pay.

"I would love to tell public sector workers they would get 5 per cent, 10pc, but the truth is, it's not going to be that easy.

"We need to create an economy that can fund it, and I'm not sure we're there yet."

Mrs Badenoch, who was a city-wide London Assembly Member between 2015 and 2017, received the backing of some prominent Tories, including Lord Coe and Sir John Hayes MP.

She was a favourite among Conservative voters, with a Conservative Home reader poll showing 31pc of voters would back Mrs Badenoch, an 11 points ahead of South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss.

Kemi Badenoch was elected into the Saffron Walden seat in 2017 with a majority of 24,966.

She increased her majority in the 2019 General Election to 27,594.

In the latest round of Conservative Party leadership voting, Rishi Sunak received 118 votes against Penny Mordaunt's 92, Liz Truss' 86 and Kemi Badenoch's 59.