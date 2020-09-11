Saffron Walden constituency’s MP urges employers to sign up to new Kickstart scheme

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch has called on employers to sign up to the new Kickstart scheme and help young people into work.

The scheme has been designed to ensure young people at risk of long-term unemployment have a future by creating government-subsidised jobs.

Under the £2 billion scheme, employers that sign up will be able to offer 16 to 24-year-olds who are claiming Universal Credit a six-month work placement that is fully funded by the government.

The government will pay 100 percent of the young persons’ age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week. The Government will also pay the employer £1,500 for each young person they take on, to support any training or associated costs like uniforms.

The scheme will initially be open until December 2021, but there is the option for it to be extended. Young people will be referred into the new roles through their Jobcentre Plus work coach.

The first Kickstarts are expected to begin at the start of November.

Mrs Badenoch said: “We cannot allow young people to be left behind as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and schemes like this will be vital for creating jobs and giving young people the skills to access them.

“Many local businesses have successfully employed apprentices and graduates to offer great opportunities for young people in our towns and villages.

“As a Treasury Minister I know the Government is committed to supporting young people by putting them at the heart of its plans to build back stronger after the pandemic, and I hope young people across our constituency will benefit from this scheme.”