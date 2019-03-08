Advanced search

Local Recall

Young visitors make generous donations at Uttlesford foodbank

PUBLISHED: 08:03 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 17 October 2019

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Children from the Bell Day nursery settings in Saffron Walden have been visiting the Uttlesford Foodbank.

Photo: CONTRIBUTEDPhoto: CONTRIBUTED

The visits took place between September 23 and October 4 and saw children aged from two to four hand over donations.

The donations were collected through a harvest festival attended by parents and other family members at one of the nurseries. The children baked cakes and sung a range of harvest songs.

The children were told by Malcolm Domb, who works at the foodbank, how much the donations they brought from home would help families in the area.

A spokesman for the nursery said: "Children spoke about how much they would like to do it again.

Photo: CONTRIBUTEDPhoto: CONTRIBUTED

"It will definitely be something we keep doing to support our local community. 'Thank you' to all the families of Bell Day nursery and pre-school for the generous donations they made."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

Chelsea FC offers teenage Maddi with motor neurone the chance to win the bucket collection at the West Ham game for research into the disease

Maddi Thurgood on the farm at Saffron Walden County High School

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Man arrested following M11 collision near Stansted

The incident took place on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

Chelsea FC offers teenage Maddi with motor neurone the chance to win the bucket collection at the West Ham game for research into the disease

Maddi Thurgood on the farm at Saffron Walden County High School

Stansted Airport and local plan ‘may have lost out to other priorities’: Defecting councillors explain reasons for switching to Green Party

Cllrs Paul Fairhurst, Barbara Light and Anthony Gerard all held cabinet positions at UDC as R4U councillors, before switching to The Green Party. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden PSG under-nines enjoy St Ives trip

Saffron Walden PSG under-nine Blues

Young visitors make generous donations at Uttlesford foodbank

Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Paul Lewis delivers a flawless piano performance in Saffron Walden

Photo: Molina Visuals

Win tickets to see Mozart’s opera, The Sergalio at Saffron Hall on November 2

Mozart's The Seraglio will be at Saffron Hall

Richard Herring brings his podcast to Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 8

Richard Herring will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange
Drive 24