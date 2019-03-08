Young visitors make generous donations at Uttlesford foodbank

Children from the Bell Day nursery settings in Saffron Walden have been visiting the Uttlesford Foodbank.

The visits took place between September 23 and October 4 and saw children aged from two to four hand over donations.

The donations were collected through a harvest festival attended by parents and other family members at one of the nurseries. The children baked cakes and sung a range of harvest songs.

The children were told by Malcolm Domb, who works at the foodbank, how much the donations they brought from home would help families in the area.

A spokesman for the nursery said: "Children spoke about how much they would like to do it again.

"It will definitely be something we keep doing to support our local community. 'Thank you' to all the families of Bell Day nursery and pre-school for the generous donations they made."