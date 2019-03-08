Advanced search

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

PUBLISHED: 08:02 09 October 2019

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Archant

A new children's play bus was launched in the Saffron Walden Market Square on Saturday.

The new facility had its ribbon cut by four young Buffy Bus family members and Cllr Richard Freeman. Photo: Roger KingThe new facility had its ribbon cut by four young Buffy Bus family members and Cllr Richard Freeman. Photo: Roger King

The launch of the Buffy Bus was attended by more than 450 people, who were able to see the newly-refurbished interior, designed and installed by Qualiti Conversions, a family-run business which focuses on tailoring vehicle refurbishments to individual needs.

The bus contained new toys, an arts and crafts area and an extended ball pond. It also has a sensory den with touch, sound and light panels designed by Mike Ayres Design in Bury St Edmunds.

The event celebrated the launch as well as the organisation's 25th anniversary, which brought along nostalgia for the estimated 100,000 people who have been welcomed on board over the years.

A company spokesman said: "We thank everyone for coming to the event and for supporting us in so many different ways over the last 25 years.

Photo: Roger KingPhoto: Roger King

"Buffy Playbus provides pre-school children with an opportunity to play, socialise and have fun in comfortable and safe surroundings under the guidance of qualified play leaders. Go to www.buffybus.co.uk to see where Buffy stops near you."

The event had a street collection on the day which raised more than £370.

The spokesman said: "It was so lovely that so many old and new friends supported the event. We would also like to further thank all who donated to our volunteers in the town centre."

The spokesman also thanked a group of contributors who were involved during the summer raising more than £5,000 through a crowdfunding campaign.

Photo: Roger KingPhoto: Roger King

"This allowed us to create an area of sensory play accessible to all the families we visit throughout rural Uttlesford," the spokesman said.

The bus was officially opened by four young members of the 'Buffy family', who attended the bus over previous years. They cut the ribbon with the chairman of Uttlesford District Council, Councillor Richard Freeman.

The next Buffy Bus event will take place at the Sewards End Village Hall on Friday, October 18. It will feature a quiz from 7pm, with a set number of eight people per table. Tickets are £12.50 and include a substantial ploughman's dinner. To book, contact Rosie Juhl by calling 01799 522130 or e-mailing rose.juhl@btconnect.com.

Photo: Roger KingPhoto: Roger King

Photo: Roger KingPhoto: Roger King

Photo: Roger KingPhoto: Roger King

Photo: Roger KingPhoto: Roger King

Cllr Richard Freeman and Buffy Bus attendees. Photo: Roger KingCllr Richard Freeman and Buffy Bus attendees. Photo: Roger King

Photo: Roger KingPhoto: Roger King

