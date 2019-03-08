Part of historic manor house goes up for sale

The east wing of a Grade II-listed manor house in Hempstead, now owned by a Cambridge professor, is on the market for £1.1 million.

The property, Lake House, was originally built in 1580, it is thought on an H-shaped plan, with the cross-wings at the east and west ends.

Towards the end of the 20th century, it was used as an antiques centre, but in 2001, it was converted into three separate homes.

The five-bedroom house now for sale has an impressive sitting and dining room over 43ft in length. There is a kitchen/breakfast room, a library/formal dining room, and two basement rooms.

There is a west-facing courtyard garden and a detached double garage.

The property is set in mature parkland of 2.8 acres, and overlooks the large lake which gives the house its name.

The current owner is Paul Joannides, emeritus professor of art history at the University of Cambridge.

He said: "It's wonderfully quiet and peaceful here, with the view over the lake constantly changing. We originally bought the house to accommodate my large book collection - but even if you don't have thousands of books, the sheer size of the property would make it perfect for a family."

Hempstead was the birthplace of the notorious highwayman Dick Turpin, who was born in the village public house where his father was landlord.

He was baptised in nearby St Andrew's Church, where William Harvey, who discovered the circulation of blood in the human body, and Sir Eliab Harvey, Captain of the Temeraire at the battle of Trafalgar, are also both interred.

This part of the Lake House at Hempstead Hall in Hempstead is being sold by estate agent Mullucks.

Sally Smales, from Mullucks, said: "This is an imposing country residence, in a stunning setting. The main reception room is so large, it's almost like a ballroom. The kitchen-dining room has windows on three sides and views over the lake.

"Three of the five bedrooms have en-suites, and there's a large family bathroom as well.

"The room currently used as a library could easily be turned back into a formal dining room, and the basement room now being used as a store room would make a perfect gym."