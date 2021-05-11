Lana's efforts help to feed the community

Published: 12:00 PM May 11, 2021

Lana at Wintercomfort in Cambridge with donated food - Credit: Halil family

A Saffron Walden student's community minded efforts have ensured that over 200 meals have been provided to feed the homeless.

Lana Halil, 10, who attends St Mary's School, raised over £250 by organising a community Easter egg hunt and getting businesses to donate tombola prizes.

Her mum, Suzan Halil, said the original plan to cook and donate food hit a snag because of Covid and government restrictions.

But homeless charities Wintercomfort and Jimmy's in Cambridge agreed to cook the meals and distribute them.

Suzan said: "With the Help of both Tesco's and Waitrose in Saffron Walden we were able to provide enough ingredients for over 200 meals, along with some essential store cupboard items and snacks for the people visiting the centre.

"There were some funds left over so these were used to purchase new clothes especially underwear for the homeless visiting Wintercomfort."

Suzan said they thank everyone for their support. Lana hopes to hold another event next Easter.