Published: 5:00 PM April 6, 2021

Lana (right), 10, with egg hunt attendees and raffle prizes - Credit: Supplied by Suzan Halil

A 10-year-old girl attracted 100 people through an Easter egg hunt she organised in Saffron Walden.

The egg hunt took place on Sheds Lane and Usterdale Road, and organiser Lana Halil is now set to spend the £258 it raised on cooking hot meals for the homeless.

Her mum, Suzan Halil, said Lana wanted to do her bit for them while also ensuring the community enjoyed an egg hunt, as she could not find any planned for Easter Sunday.

She said Lana has been struggling recently because she is on the spectrum, and she lost her sister last year.

Lana Halil - Credit: Supplied by Suzan Halil

Suzan said: “The event was great - we we're blessed with glorious sunshine.

“Lana was so touched by all the support for the event given it came together at such short notice.”

She added: “All the children and adults had a great time searching for the Easter bunny's clues to make the phrase 'Bunny kisses Easter wishes'. They loved receiving their Easter eggs at the end.

“Saffron Walden is such a lovely community.”

Lana is planning to cook chilli with rice and a vegan version with vegetables with the funds raised through the egg hunt. She also wants to give the homeless hot drinks.

Suzan said: “It’s something that she feels particularly strongly about. Homeless people are a part of the population that has really suffered from Covid.

“It hits a chord with her when she sees them.

“It would probably be around Cambridge, there’s a huge amount of homeless there unfortunately.”

She added: “It shows that everybody can make a difference and that is what she wants to do, and at the same time do something for the community.”

Lana managed to canvass around local businesses and obtain prizes for the egg hunt. There was a tombola raffle at the event and every ticket won a prize, including a meal and a bottle of wine, food, coffee and gift vouchers, an electric toothbrush, and a glass travel mug.

Easter Eggs have been provided by charity Home-Start - Credit: Supplied by Suzan Halil

Full size Easter eggs for the event have been donated by charity Home-Start.