Landslip road ‘likely’ to reopen in April following full closure for major works

Newport Road has been partially closed since September last year following a landslip. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Newport Road in Saffron Walden will be fully closed to traffic for several days next month for engineers to make the road safe from further landslips.

Cllr John Moran and Sam Slota-Newson in Newport Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Cllr John Moran and Sam Slota-Newson in Newport Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Essex Highways engineers have been working with geology experts to consider options to make the land safe next to the road.

One side of the road has been closed to traffic since September last year after a landslip from the bank made it unsafe.

Various options are being investigated and further survey and planning onsite is arranged for this week, with work to regrade and remove some of the bank planned for April.

Depending on exactly what the engineers find as they work on the material, the work is expected to take several days, during which time the road must be fully closed to traffic for safety reasons.

Additional information on dates and times will be available in due course.

Further survey work will be carried out, informed by what is found during the work, to understand whether these works will be sufficient to guarantee the long-term stability of the site, or whether further works will be required.

Essex Highways says the road is “likely” to reopen in April following the work.

County Councillor John Moran says he has been working with Conservative campaigners George Smith and Sam Slota-Newson, and Councillor Howard Rolfe, leader of Uttlesford District Council, to achieve a solution to the landslip and temporary traffic lights, as well as the condition of Audley End Road.

As a consequence of Newport Road being closed during April, the resurfacing of Audley End Road is now scheduled for May 29 to June 6 so that the roads are not closed at the same time.

Cllr Moran said: “These outcomes are the result of positive partnership working and Saffron Walden residents can look forward to having two major routes into the town restored to full working order.”

Councillors will now turn their attention to other outstanding works including the repairs to East Street and Audley Road.

Essex Highways apologised for the delays and inconvenience to drivers during the lane closure, but engineers say it has been important to get the right solution to avoid repeated problems and further emergency closures.