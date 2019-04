Engineers on target to reopen Newport Road for Easter weekend

Work to secure the embankment in Newport Road following a landslip last year is expected to be finished by Thursday evening, ready for Easter weekend.

Chalk bank has been trimmed to a 1:3 slope to make it less likely to slip in Newport Road. The spoil chalk dug out is being removed from site.

Newport Road in Saffron Walden is currently close and Essex Highways engineers have been sharing photographs of their progress on Twitter.

The team tweeted: “Chalk bank has been trimmed to a 1:3 slope to make it less likely to slip. The spoil chalk dug out is being removed from site.”

The road is expected to reopen on Friday (April 19), ready for Easter weekend.