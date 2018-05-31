Advanced search

Uniform chair made for Captain Tom by a business near Clavering

PUBLISHED: 17:47 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 01 May 2020

Dougie Smith made this chair for Captain Tom

Dougie Smith made this chair for Captain Tom

Dougie Smith

A chair has been made in the Saffron Walden district for Captain Tom Moore, the war hero who has raised millions of pounds for the NHS and who turned 100 on Thursday, April 30.

Dougie Smith of Bradgates with Captain Tom's chairDougie Smith of Bradgates with Captain Tom's chair

Dougie Smith of Bradgates Upholstery Service, a firm based in Langley Lower Green near Clavering, said people had started to talk about his work as he shared images online.

He re-upholsters Parker Knoll chairs with military uniforms.

These uniform chairs are made using service uniforms, along with the belt, buckles, buttons and insignia so they are tailor made for the recipient.

“When I finish them, I put them on Facebook. Lots of people see them,” he explained.

Dougie Smith with the chairDougie Smith with the chair

“I’m the only one doing the upholstery work. I have done about 25 of them so far in the last two and half years.

“I put this chair that I had finished on the page and a few people said ‘can you give this to Captain Tom?’.”

As the chair in question had been commissioned for someone else, Dougie made another. He said he was very pleased with how it now looks.

He sourced the old uniform and parts through The Green Barn army and navy surplus store in Barton, Cambridgeshire.

The chairs take one tunic and three pairs of trousers.

Dougie has heard from the family, who have said the special chair looks great but can he hang on it for now as they celebrate Captain Tom’s birthday.

Dougie added: “These chairs are so solidly made. The company is in Englnd and they are made to last forever. The fabric (from the uniforms) is so sturdy and robust that with the chair, it’s going to last for donkey’s years.”

Captain Tom walked around his garden during this year’s Covid-19 lockdown and aimed to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together. His efforts raised over £29 million.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Prank makes a comeback to highlight Saffron Walden’s potholes

Some flattering sights coming out of Audley Road in Saffron Walden. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Police appeal after strange burglaries

Mayor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

Mayor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Police appeal after village burglary

Most Read

Prank makes a comeback to highlight Saffron Walden’s potholes

Some flattering sights coming out of Audley Road in Saffron Walden. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Police appeal after strange burglaries

Mayor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

Mayor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Police appeal after village burglary

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Uniform chair made for Captain Tom by a business near Clavering

Dougie Smith made this chair for Captain Tom

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Essex Police district commander’s April message - covering great community support, Covid-19, lockdown exercise and good work

Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson, the district commander for Braintree and Uttlesford. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Prank makes a comeback to highlight Saffron Walden’s potholes

Some flattering sights coming out of Audley Road in Saffron Walden. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Carver Barracks grounds in Debden shut to public access because of dog fouling

The training fields at Carver Barracks are now closed to the public because of dog fouling and the vandalism of military vehicles.
Drive 24