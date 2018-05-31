Uniform chair made for Captain Tom by a business near Clavering

A chair has been made in the Saffron Walden district for Captain Tom Moore, the war hero who has raised millions of pounds for the NHS and who turned 100 on Thursday, April 30.

Dougie Smith of Bradgates Upholstery Service, a firm based in Langley Lower Green near Clavering, said people had started to talk about his work as he shared images online.

He re-upholsters Parker Knoll chairs with military uniforms.

These uniform chairs are made using service uniforms, along with the belt, buckles, buttons and insignia so they are tailor made for the recipient.

“When I finish them, I put them on Facebook. Lots of people see them,” he explained.

“I’m the only one doing the upholstery work. I have done about 25 of them so far in the last two and half years.

“I put this chair that I had finished on the page and a few people said ‘can you give this to Captain Tom?’.”

As the chair in question had been commissioned for someone else, Dougie made another. He said he was very pleased with how it now looks.

He sourced the old uniform and parts through The Green Barn army and navy surplus store in Barton, Cambridgeshire.

The chairs take one tunic and three pairs of trousers.

Dougie has heard from the family, who have said the special chair looks great but can he hang on it for now as they celebrate Captain Tom’s birthday.

Dougie added: “These chairs are so solidly made. The company is in Englnd and they are made to last forever. The fabric (from the uniforms) is so sturdy and robust that with the chair, it’s going to last for donkey’s years.”

Captain Tom walked around his garden during this year’s Covid-19 lockdown and aimed to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together. His efforts raised over £29 million.