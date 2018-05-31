Advanced search

Large fire tackled on New Year's Day

PUBLISHED: 09:34 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 09 January 2020

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

New Year's Day may be a public holiday and a day of rest for many people. But not for the local fire services, who attended a fire of large proportions on the first day of 2020.

The incident happened on January 1 and required officers to attend the scene near Strethall at around 9pm.

A large hay stack fire prompted fire services from both Saffron Walden and Stansted to prevent it from spreading. However, the operation proved to be difficult due to the place where the fire was located.

A statement published by the Saffron Walden Fire Station on its Facebook page read: "Both appliances from Saffron Walden and the six-wheel drive off-road vehicle from Stansted are fighting the fire.

"Access to the stack is being hampered by its location within a large field. Crews are using backpack sprayers, chromes and other tools to control the fire and minimise its spread."

