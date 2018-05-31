Advanced search

Latest Essex coronavirus figures are released

PUBLISHED: 12:29 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 10 July 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Essex revealed in new figures. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The latest weekly coronavirus figures for the period from June 29 to July 5 have just been published.

They cover both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 testing together.

Pillar 1 testing is primarily in-hospital testing of patients and some healthcare workers and Pillar 2 testing is out of hospital testing.

In Essex, there were 2.8 cases per 100,000 people during this week. The change from the previous week is -0.7. There were 362.4 cases per 100,000 in total.

In neighbouring Cambridgeshire, there were 2.8 cases per 100,000 people during this week, a change of -0.9, with 337.7 cases per 100,000 in total.

In Suffolk, there were 1.7 cases per 100,000 people during this week, a change of 0.8, with 344.6 cases per 100,000 in total.

The highest number of cases per 100,000 people during this weekly period was in Leicester with 116 cases.

