Latest Essex coronavirus figures are released
PUBLISHED: 12:29 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 10 July 2020
The latest weekly coronavirus figures for the period from June 29 to July 5 have just been published.
They cover both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 testing together.
Pillar 1 testing is primarily in-hospital testing of patients and some healthcare workers and Pillar 2 testing is out of hospital testing.
INTERACTIVE TABLE: You can use the interactive table to see the figures.
In Essex, there were 2.8 cases per 100,000 people during this week. The change from the previous week is -0.7. There were 362.4 cases per 100,000 in total.
In neighbouring Cambridgeshire, there were 2.8 cases per 100,000 people during this week, a change of -0.9, with 337.7 cases per 100,000 in total.
In Suffolk, there were 1.7 cases per 100,000 people during this week, a change of 0.8, with 344.6 cases per 100,000 in total.
The highest number of cases per 100,000 people during this weekly period was in Leicester with 116 cases.
