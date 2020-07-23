Advanced search

How many furloughed workers there are across Saffron Walden, Braintree and Chelmsford constituency areas

PUBLISHED: 12:44 23 July 2020

The table showing the estimated percentage of workers furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, including in Saffron Walden, Chelmsford and Braintree. Picture: Flourish team

The table showing the estimated percentage of workers furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, including in Saffron Walden, Chelmsford and Braintree. Picture: Flourish team

Flourish team

Government figures show how many workers have been furloughed and what percentage they make up of the working population.

Latest Government figures show there has been a slight increase in the number of workers who are furloughed for July through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme compared to June for our area.

And this interactive table shows the data by constituency.

In Saffron Walden constituency, 30 percent of workers have been furloughed, according to data from HM Revenue and Customs. This is 15,900 people out of 52,900 of a working population, and there has been a seven percent rise since June.

In Braintree, 34 percent of workers have been furloughed - this is 16,300 people and there has been a two percent rise since last month.

In Chelsmford, the furloughed figure is 27 percent which is 15,200 people, and four percent more than last month.

In Harlow, it’s 29 percent of the workforce furloughed, at 15,000 people and a two percent rise.

Hertford and Stortford also has 29 percent of the workforce furloughed, representing 16,200 poeple, a rise of three percent since last month.

In South Cambridgeshire, 23 percent of workers are furloughed, so 13,600 people have been listed in the furlough scheme. The figures have risen three percent compared to June.

And in the neighbouring Cambridge constituency, 23 percent of the workforce has been furloughed, so 14,600 people are not doing their jobs as normal, a five percent rise since June.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

Majority of our readers support compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Carver Barracks airfield access for the public restarting on August 1

The training fields at Carver Barracks

Latest Operation Sceptre enforcement sees arrests made in Essex

Essex Police and the Met Police worked together through two nights of action. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

8 great beer gardens in Saffron Walden and Great Dunmow

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating near Saffron Walden. Image: Getty

Majority of our readers support compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Carver Barracks airfield access for the public restarting on August 1

The training fields at Carver Barracks

Latest Operation Sceptre enforcement sees arrests made in Essex

Essex Police and the Met Police worked together through two nights of action. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

How many furloughed workers there are across Saffron Walden, Braintree and Chelmsford constituency areas

The table showing the estimated percentage of workers furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, including in Saffron Walden, Chelmsford and Braintree. Picture: Flourish team

Saffron and Dunmow pupils say thank you to their ‘fun and wonderful’ Year 6 teachers

Fletcher Ilett is leaving Rodings Primary School. Picture: Nicola Ilett

Majority of our readers support compulsory face coverings, poll finds

Alan Dean, Uttlesford District Councillor for Stansted North and Liberal Democrats Group Leader. Photo: Supplied by Alan Dean.

Latest Operation Sceptre enforcement sees arrests made in Essex

Essex Police and the Met Police worked together through two nights of action. Picture: Essex Police

Cabaret artist Paulus entertains Elsenham WI meeting held virtually

Paulus, cabaret performer and judge on TV’s ‘All Together Now’ at Elsenham WI meeting via Zoom. Picture: Elsenham WI