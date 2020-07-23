How many furloughed workers there are across Saffron Walden, Braintree and Chelmsford constituency areas

The table showing the estimated percentage of workers furloughed under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, including in Saffron Walden, Chelmsford and Braintree. Picture: Flourish team Flourish team

Government figures show how many workers have been furloughed and what percentage they make up of the working population.

Latest Government figures show there has been a slight increase in the number of workers who are furloughed for July through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme compared to June for our area.

And this interactive table shows the data by constituency.

In Saffron Walden constituency, 30 percent of workers have been furloughed, according to data from HM Revenue and Customs. This is 15,900 people out of 52,900 of a working population, and there has been a seven percent rise since June.

In Braintree, 34 percent of workers have been furloughed - this is 16,300 people and there has been a two percent rise since last month.

In Chelsmford, the furloughed figure is 27 percent which is 15,200 people, and four percent more than last month.

In Harlow, it’s 29 percent of the workforce furloughed, at 15,000 people and a two percent rise.

Hertford and Stortford also has 29 percent of the workforce furloughed, representing 16,200 poeple, a rise of three percent since last month.

In South Cambridgeshire, 23 percent of workers are furloughed, so 13,600 people have been listed in the furlough scheme. The figures have risen three percent compared to June.

And in the neighbouring Cambridge constituency, 23 percent of the workforce has been furloughed, so 14,600 people are not doing their jobs as normal, a five percent rise since June.