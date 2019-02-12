Advanced search

Plane is evacuated after ‘loud bang’ heard as aircraft prepares for take off

PUBLISHED: 21:19 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:01 01 March 2019

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft following the incident. Picture: PAUL FAIRHURST

A plane has been evacuated at Stansted Airport after reports of an engine failure as the aircraft readied for take off.

It is understood a Laudamotion flight to Vienna was approaching the runway for takeoff shortly before 8pm when passengers heard “a loud bang” before the aircraft “swerved to the left”.

Flights to and from the airport were suspended following the incident and an emergency evacuation was ordered, with passengers loaded on to a bus and taken back to the main terminal.

No-one was injured during the incident. A passenger reported hearing, however, that the incident could have been “catastrophic” if it had occurred moments later, as the plane attempted to take off.

The flight was due to leave Stansted at 7.55pm and arrive in Vienna at about 11pm.

A spokesman for London Stansted Airport said the incident was being attributed to a “suspected engine problem”.

The spokesman added: “Emergency services attended and all passengers were evacuated from the aircraft as a precaution and have now been taken back to the terminal.”

The plan was removed from the runaway at about 9.45pm for “a full inspection”.

