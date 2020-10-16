Saffron Walden lawyers success in The Legal 500

John Southan, whose work has been praised by The Legal 500. Picture: Tees Law, Saffron Walden Tees Law

Two lawyers at a Saffron Walden law firm have been praised in this year’s Legal 500 directory for their excellent work and the firm itself has gained its best results to date.

Mark Carter, who has been praised by The Legal 500. Picture: Tees Law, Saffron Walden Mark Carter, who has been praised by The Legal 500. Picture: Tees Law, Saffron Walden

John Southan, a senior associate at Tees Law, who specialises in wills, trusts and probate, was given a special mention. The guide ranks solicitors and their companies in 150 jurisdictions across the globe.

The Legal 500 directory said: “He is quick to respond to our queries and has been supportive of client events we have hosted over the years. We are confident when referring clients to him that he will provide clear, concise and unbiased legal advice. We can’t fault him.”

The Legal 500 report also described Mark Carter, a consultant in the Saffron Walden office, as being “on top of his game.”

Mr Carter has specialised in property work since he qualified as a lawyer more than 30 years ago and has a vast amount of experience dealing with commercial, residential and rural work.

Tees Law in Saffron Walden. Picture: Tees Law Tees Law in Saffron Walden. Picture: Tees Law

Both Mr Southan and Mr Carter are Legal 500 recommended lawyers.

Mr Southan moved to the Saffron Walden office in January, having previously worked in the firm’s Brentwood premises for 12 years.

With regards to his recent move to the Saffron Walden office, Mr Southan said: “It is fantastic to be working closer to home nearer to the people and town that I know, in fact many of my new clients are from neighbouring villages to me and I have got to know them really well. The Saffron Walden office is a great, close-knit, friendly team.”

According to Legal 500, what makes the office’s wills, trusts and probate practice area different is its “professionalism coupled with a friendly approach.”

The report’s author added: “This is by far the most efficient firm I have dealt with and the most approachable.”

The Tees Law Saffron Walden office is headed by partner Eleanor Burroughs who has worked at the office for 11 years, and also heads up its residential property department.

Tees also has offices in Bishop’s Stortford, Cambridge, Royston, Brentwood and Chelmsford.

This year’s results for the firm, which merged with Brentwood-based law firm Wortley Byers in January 2019, are the highest to date.

It was recommended in 24 practice areas this year – with four departments rated in the Top Tier 1 category, up from two last year. The firm had nine of its solicitors named as Leading Individuals, up from seven last year, one as a Next Generation Partner, and 12 as Rising Stars.

A further 31 lawyers were highlighted as Recommended Lawyers.

Tees Group Managing Director Ashton Hunt said: “What incredible results for the team at Tees, and so very well deserved. The fact that we have two brand-new Tier 1 practice areas, in addition to a host of Leading Individuals and Rising Stars, demonstrates our commitment to progress, our dedication to achieving the best outcomes for our clients, and our commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent.

“We truly care about each and every one of our clients; the ratings and comments we have received this year cement our position as a trustworthy, caring and respected local law firm. We look forward to what the future brings.”