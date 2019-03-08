Newsroom colleagues are reunited to take on tandem fundraising challenge

Telegraph Columnist and CNN Commentator Liam Halligan from Saffron Walden and Channel 4 News Chief Correspondent Alex Thomson from Langley Upper Green are saddling up on Liam�s specially-built tandem for the annual Duchenne Dash in June. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Two Uttlesford journalists known to millions through their writing and broadcasting have teamed up for a charity London to Paris tandem marathon.

Telegraph columnist and CNN commentator Liam Halligan, from Saffron Walden, and Channel 4 News chief correspondent Alex Thomson, from Langley Upper Green, are saddling up on Liam's specially-built tandem for the annual Duchenne Dash in June.

The pedalling duo are former colleagues from Channel 4 News. Their work took them on different paths until they were reunited several years ago after both moving to the area.

The ride is from London to Paris, some 300km, and has to be done in 24 hours. It will take place from June 7-8.

Two families every week are given the news that their child has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a devastating muscle wasting disease that mainly affects boys.

The charity Duchenne UK invests millions of pounds in research to find treatments and search for a cure. It relies solely on donations.

The pair have raised more than £4,000 so far.

Liam said: “This is the seventh Duchenne Dash and I'm proud to have ridden in all of them so far. I fancied a change this year and decided on a tandem and was delighted when Alex agreed to be my co-pilot.

“With both of us topping 6ft 4, though, we've had to get hold of a pretty big tandem - which we've nick-named the Beast.”

“Look out for us on the highways and byways around Saffron Walden, Finchingfield and Dunmow between now and June 7, as we gear up, putting the miles in.”

Alex added: “Tandem riding is teamwork. I've learned the one on the back is called the stoker, which will be me. The one on the front is the captain. Liam is very good at giving orders. I am very bad at taking them.”

The pair would like to send thanks to the team at Newdale's bike shop in Saffron Walden for keeping them on the road.

You can donate to: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ alexanderthomson or: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LiamHalligan.