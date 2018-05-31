Lib Dems and Greens call for UDC action on racism

A working party to examine racism in Uttlesford - and how to prevent it - is being considered by Uttlesford District Council after a joint call from the Greens and Lib Dems.

Councillor John Lodge, R4U leader of UDC, said: “We won’t tolerate racism on our council.”

He added: “We have just set up a portfolio with a member for equality, Councillor Louise Pepper, and we can certainly look into this proposal.”

The Greens and Lib Dems have issued a statement condemning the killing by US police of George Floyd in Minnesota. An officer put his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine minutes until he stopped breathing while three other officers stood by and watched.

Uttlesford’s Green and Liberal Democrat councillors say they decry the discrimination and injustice that still exists for all minority ethnic communities, whether in Uttlesford or anywhere else.

Councillor Ayub Khan for Stansted South and Birchanger said: “We want to make clear our utter condemnation of racism in all its forms and of all forms of discrimination.”

His views were echoed by Cllr Barbara Light, Green for Saffron Walden Audley. “The seven Green and Liberal Democrat councillors condemn intolerance wherever it happens. It has no place in Uttlesford. We want action from the council to identify and eliminate it.”

Stansted North councillor Alan Dean said: “We are calling on the Saffron Walden MP, Kemi Badenoch, as the Government’s Equalities Minister, to work with the council to address all inequalities in this district, and those highlighted in the recently published public health report detailing the higher rates of infection and death of Black and other ethnic people from Covid-19.”

Councillor Paul Fairhurst, Saffron Walden Shire, added: “It is important that we remain vigilant and make a clear stand against prejudice and hatred in all its forms.”

The seven Green and Lib Dem councillors, also include Melvin Caton, Janice Loughlin and Geoffrey Sell.