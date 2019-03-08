Plans for supermarket and retirement home revealed to councillors

A Lidl superstore, retirement apartments and an 80-bed care home could be moving in to a former packaging site in Saffron Walden.

The proposals have been put forward for the development of the Pulse Flexible Packaging Site in Radwinter Road.

Town councillors heard about the proposals at a Saffron Walden Town Council meeting on July 8. A planning application has yet to be lodged with Uttlesford District Council but, if Lidl gets the go-ahead, it would be joining Waitrose, Tesco and Aldi which already operate in Saffron Walden.

A representative from planning consultants Rapleys, speaking on behalf of Lidl, told town councillors: "Lidl has much market-led demand and there is more and more requirement for their stores to come forward. They look at the local catchment, which isn't something that the big four do. It is very much a smaller format in terms of a store, it is just under 23,000 square feet. In terms of the opening times and deliveries it isn't a 24-hour store. They would be looking at opening times between 8am-10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday."

Councillors heard that under provisional plans, the store would provide 123 car parking spaces, including nine disabled spaces and seven parents and child spaces.

Plans were also put forward for 48 retirement apartments for people aged over 65, to be developed by Churchill Retirement Living.

A representative for the developer said: "The idea is to provide a range of accommodation suitable for the elderly who may not be as comfortable in their own home that they may have lived in for years and might not be as suitable for them as they are getting older. Hopefully, this is a scheme that will enable us to provide more accommodation for the elderly in Saffron Walden."

Some 13 car parking spaces will be provided for the development.

A care home, to be developed by Care UK, is also planned with 28 car parking spaces. The aim is to create up to 120 jobs across the three facilities. It was also stressed that plans were "an indication" of what would be bought forward, rather than finalised proposals.

