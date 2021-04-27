Walden's Lime Avenue football pitches joy
Football matches could be played on Walden's Lime Avenue pitches by September.
Saffron Walden Town Council's Assets and Services committee on Monday heard that a significant volume of detailed work has been done.
Legal documents are with solicitors and could be signed "imminently".
Persimmon Homes will transfer the pitches to the town council and temporary changing facilities will be provided.
Meeting chairman Paul Gadd said congratulations were in order. He thanked town clerk Lisa Courtney and operations manager Terry Frostick for their efforts.
The town council and Saffron Walden Community Football Club will ensure the playing fields are up to the necessary playing standard.
A spokesperson for Persimmon said: "We are delighted to be able to confirm that we anticipate, subject to all legal and statutory requirements being finalised, that the Saffron Walden pitches and changing facilities will be officially handed over to the town council in the summer 2021.”
