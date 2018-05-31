Salon staff celebrate landmark anniversary

Staff at Lino Thomas celebrate 25 years in business. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Lino Thomas Hairdressers in Stansted celebrated its 25th anniversary by offering free gifts to its customers.

The salon, in Cambridge Road, gave away 25 prizes, including a free cut and blow dry, to customers who 'liked' its social media page.

It is also offering a free glass of champagne to anyone visiting the salon before Christmas.

Owner Lino Thomas opened the salon on October 14, 1994, with just one other stylist.

There are now 16 members of staff offering services to men and women, including cutting, colouring and manicures.

Mr Thomas said: "I am immensely proud that the salon has built such a great reputation, not only for hairdressing excellence but also for our award-winning training.

"We go out of our way to make every client feel as welcome as possible, offering complimentary head massages with each treatment and, of course, great coffee and refreshments."