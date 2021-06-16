Linton pupils join 362,000-strong school choir
- Credit: Supplied by Linton Heights Junior School
Children in Linton joined a 362,229-strong choir as part of a national world record attempt.
Pupils at Linton Heights Junior School took part in the Young Voices Biggest Sing 2021 singing Bill Withers' 'Lovely Day' online, accompanied by Billy Ocean live at the O2 in Greenwich on Tuesday (June 15).
Emma Mason, Linton Heights' music teacher, said the event was a chance to collaborate with other schools as lockdown eases.
She said: "Events like this are a brilliant way of helping our pupils to be part of something.
"Singing and music is an important part of our school day, and we loved seeing everyone take part today."
You may also want to watch:
One Year 4 pupil said: "I loved it so much, it reminded me of when we went with the choir to sing at the O2 before Covid."
Choir organisers hope to raise £300,000 for child mental health charity Place2Be (www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/biggestsing)
Most Read
- 1 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
- 2 'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate
- 3 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier
- 4 District heroes named in Queen's Birthday Honours list
- 5 Thousands waiting for hospital treatment in Essex
- 6 Village leader awarded BEM for community centre build and more
- 7 Tools collection is a huge success
- 8 District council seeks High Court challenge on Stansted expansion
- 9 'We're not trying to target young people': e-scooter awareness drive
- 10 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues