Linton pupils join 362,000-strong school choir

Class 5 at Linton Heights warm up for a record-breaking singalong accompanied by Billy Ocean. Picture: Linton Heights Junior School - Credit: Supplied by Linton Heights Junior School

Children in Linton joined a 362,229-strong choir as part of a national world record attempt.

Pupils at Linton Heights Junior School took part in the Young Voices Biggest Sing 2021 singing Bill Withers' 'Lovely Day' online, accompanied by Billy Ocean live at the O2 in Greenwich on Tuesday (June 15).

Emma Mason, Linton Heights' music teacher, said the event was a chance to collaborate with other schools as lockdown eases.

She said: "Events like this are a brilliant way of helping our pupils to be part of something.

"Singing and music is an important part of our school day, and we loved seeing everyone take part today."

Class 1 at Linton Heights sing along! Picture: Linton Heights Junior School - Credit: Supplied by Linton Heights Junior School

One Year 4 pupil said: "I loved it so much, it reminded me of when we went with the choir to sing at the O2 before Covid."

Choir organisers hope to raise £300,000 for child mental health charity Place2Be (www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/biggestsing)