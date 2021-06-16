News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Linton pupils join 362,000-strong school choir

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM June 16, 2021   
Schoolchildren sit in rows wearing bibs. They watch

Class 5 at Linton Heights warm up for a record-breaking singalong accompanied by Billy Ocean. Picture: Linton Heights Junior School - Credit: Supplied by Linton Heights Junior School

Children in Linton joined a 362,229-strong choir as part of a national world record attempt.

Pupils at Linton Heights Junior School took part in the Young Voices Biggest Sing 2021 singing Bill Withers' 'Lovely Day' online, accompanied by Billy Ocean live at the O2 in Greenwich on Tuesday (June 15).

Emma Mason, Linton Heights' music teacher, said the event was a chance to collaborate with other schools as lockdown eases.

She said: "Events like this are a brilliant way of helping our pupils to be part of something.

"Singing and music is an important part of our school day, and we loved seeing everyone take part today."

Children stand up in a classroom and sing

Class 1 at Linton Heights sing along! Picture: Linton Heights Junior School - Credit: Supplied by Linton Heights Junior School

You may also want to watch:

One Year 4 pupil said: "I loved it so much, it reminded me of when we went with the choir to sing at the O2 before Covid."

Choir organisers hope to raise £300,000 for child mental health charity Place2Be (www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/biggestsing)

Most Read

  1. 1 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
  2. 2 'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate
  3. 3 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier
  1. 4 District heroes named in Queen's Birthday Honours list
  2. 5 Thousands waiting for hospital treatment in Essex
  3. 6 Village leader awarded BEM for community centre build and more
  4. 7 Tools collection is a huge success
  5. 8 District council seeks High Court challenge on Stansted expansion
  6. 9 'We're not trying to target young people': e-scooter awareness drive
  7. 10 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
Music
Charity Fundraiser
Charity News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Fox and Hounds, Clavering.

Events

Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
A man holds a microphone on stage. The stage is lit up blue.

Comedy

A Big Deal for Fairycroft House as comedy club makes comeback

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Sweetland-Main of Widdington, Saffron Walden, on the Ballet Central tour, Act 1 of the ballet Le Corsaire

Education

Dance student Ruby is ready for a multi venue tour

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Edward Hatfield and Richard Hatfield at work in the Slade.

Environment News

Group has been 'Balsam bashing' along the Slade

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon