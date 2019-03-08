Speedway starlet Sam Norris flown to Addenbrooke's as he continues recovery bid

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris. Archant

The family of a young speedway rider who suffered a serious head injury in a collision last month have thanked medical professionals in Scotland for their efforts as part of his recovery.

Sam Norris, 15, from Linton, was in intensive care at a hospital in Glasgow following a crash during a race at the British Youth Speedway Championships on June 16 in which he suffered a serious brain injury.

However, after making incremental progress, the Linton Village College pupil was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, on June 26 to continue his recovery.

In a post on his official Facebook page updating his condition, Sam's family said: "We would like to thank all the staff at Glasgow Royal Children's Hospital who cared for Sam and made it possible for him to be well enough to be transferred. They were absolutely outstanding and made us both feel a part of Sam's treatment, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Thank you also to Ronald McDonald accommodation for giving us somewhere to stay and for our lovely chats. Now we begin Sam's ride to recovery."

The family also revealed that, since arriving at Addenbrooke's, Sam had began intensive physiotherapy treatment, which had allowed him to grab and hold objects, while also giving his brother, George, a "weak high five".

He has also managed to sit up in his hospital bed.

Tributes from fellow youth riders and Speedway professionals have poured in for the youngster since the incident, which took place as Sam was riding in the 250cc section of the championships.

On June 21 at Ashfield Stadium, in Glasgow, where the incident happened, a collection was held for Sam, with £3,735 raised, a total which is set to be topped up to £5,000 by the Facenna family, owners of Glasgow Tigers Speedway club.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page set up to support Sam has raised more than £9,270 in a three weeks. The page had a target of £3,000 to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for Sam's family.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-norris.