Linton Scarecrow Festival was on a book theme - read all about it!

PUBLISHED: 16:43 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 01 July 2019

Betsy McLoughlin (aged two) makes friends with the churchyard bride. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Betsy McLoughlin (aged two) makes friends with the churchyard bride. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Linton Scarecrow Festival included a duck race and a parachute jump by soft toys

Members of the Painto, Wood and Barrell families took note of the BFG's to do list.Members of the Painto, Wood and Barrell families took note of the BFG's to do list.

More than 50 scarecrows were on display at the second Linton Scarecrow Festival.

This year's theme was book titles and the fun also included a duck race and the village's long-standing parachute drop by brave teddies. Neither the scarecrow display or the teddy drop was a competition but the young owners of the fearless soft toys were all awarded a certificate.

Visitors bought a £1 programme which gave them a trail round the village and those who managed to fill in the names of all the scarecrows they saw en route will be entered into a prize draw for a book token.

The event was raising money for St Mary's Church, which dates back to the Normans and other village organisations were invited to run stalls. On Saturday, visitors were entertained by a Linton Jazz and a Cambridgeshire Rock Choir.

Little Red Riding Hood popped along to the Co-op. Picture CELIA BARTLETTLittle Red Riding Hood popped along to the Co-op. Picture CELIA BARTLETT

One of the organising committee, Anne Parry-Smith said: "There was a great atmosphere. There were lots of new faces of young families. We are still counting how much we raised for the church and we hope all the stalls also did well."

Ben Thoday and Billy Wilson with Mary Poppins. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYBen Thoday and Billy Wilson with Mary Poppins. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Vera wishing she was at Wimbledon? Picture: CELIA BARTLETTVera wishing she was at Wimbledon? Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Bob the Builder. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYBob the Builder. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mary Poppins. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYMary Poppins. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The church tower makde a good location for Rapunze. Picture: CELIA BARTLETTlThe church tower makde a good location for Rapunze. Picture: CELIA BARTLETTl

Looking up. Which teddy will be next to land its parachute? Picture: CELIA BARTLETTLooking up. Which teddy will be next to land its parachute? Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Rainbow Bear drifts down and out of the churchyard. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYRainbow Bear drifts down and out of the churchyard. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Rebecca Hine, 10, with her Rainbow Bear ready to parachute from the church tower. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYRebecca Hine, 10, with her Rainbow Bear ready to parachute from the church tower. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Hugging his snake soft toy, a little boy looks up at the church tower, from where histoy will parachute. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYHugging his snake soft toy, a little boy looks up at the church tower, from where histoy will parachute. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

