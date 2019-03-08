Linton Scarecrow Festival was on a book theme - read all about it!

Betsy McLoughlin (aged two) makes friends with the churchyard bride. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved.

Linton Scarecrow Festival included a duck race and a parachute jump by soft toys

Members of the Painto, Wood and Barrell families took note of the BFG's to do list. Members of the Painto, Wood and Barrell families took note of the BFG's to do list.

More than 50 scarecrows were on display at the second Linton Scarecrow Festival.

This year's theme was book titles and the fun also included a duck race and the village's long-standing parachute drop by brave teddies. Neither the scarecrow display or the teddy drop was a competition but the young owners of the fearless soft toys were all awarded a certificate.

Visitors bought a £1 programme which gave them a trail round the village and those who managed to fill in the names of all the scarecrows they saw en route will be entered into a prize draw for a book token.

The event was raising money for St Mary's Church, which dates back to the Normans and other village organisations were invited to run stalls. On Saturday, visitors were entertained by a Linton Jazz and a Cambridgeshire Rock Choir.

One of the organising committee, Anne Parry-Smith said: "There was a great atmosphere. There were lots of new faces of young families. We are still counting how much we raised for the church and we hope all the stalls also did well."

