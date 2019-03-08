Get set for village's scarecrow festival weekend

Benjamin the conductor with Sheila Smith. Picture: DAVID PARRY-SMITH Archant

The annual Linton Scarecrow Festival takes place over the weekend, June 28 to 30, beginning with a children's film show on the Friday morning followed by a family picnic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year's theme for the scarecrow event is book titles. Visitors can collect a booklet to help them follow the trail.

On the Saturday, there will be stalls and music from Linton Jazz Band, a bar and food, a duck race and teddy jumping, plus stalls and activities for all the family.

These will include Dan Penfold and his zorbs (see through balls which children can climb into).

On the Sunday, there will be a pop-up photograph studio as well as the annual duck race and teddy jumping.

The film, being shown at St Mary's Church, is the animated movie Sing.

The film starts at about10am. Tickets £3 from the church or on the door.