Pupils show they can take the heat by landing cookery competition success

Linton Primary School pupils celebrate their �2,000 win. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A Linton school has beaten off competition from around the UK to be named as a Belling Cookery Club and will now receive £2,000 worth of cooking appliances.

Linton pupil Theo Hatzixanthis. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Linton pupil Theo Hatzixanthis. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pupils at Linton Church of England Infant School were asked to design a healthy meal to enter the national initiative, run by cooker manufacturer Belling.

The Year Two class all drew pictures of a balanced meal and described why they liked the foods and what made the meal healthy, but the work of one pupil - Theo Hatzixanthis - stood out.

Six-year-old Theo drew a picture and wrote about spaghetti bolognese, with extra vegetables and salad, which he chose as it contains protein, vitamins and provides energy.

Linton were one of two primary schools to triumph in the competition following a public vote, alongside Little Melton Primary, from Norfolk.

Both schools can now choose up to £2,000 worth of Belling appliances, as well as receiving some practical cooking accessories including baking tins and aprons.

Design Technology Lead at the school, Lisa Campbell, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have won this competition. We only have 166 children on roll so this is an amazing achievement for us. We drummed up support by using social media and our school communication system, as well as approaching companies and local businesses and printing out leaflets which were sent home to parents.

"Theo and his sister also made some leaflets including his design and description and hand delivered them to the local villages in their spare time.

"We can now have a proper kitchen space for the children to use, equipped mostly by Belling! The staff and children at Linton Infants School are incredibly grateful for this wonderful and generous prize and are looking forward to enriching the curriculum with cookery lessons."

Belling launched the Cookery Club competition to provide support to primary schools and help the next generation to learn new kitchen skills.

Jane Rylands, head of marketing communications at Belling, said: "The response to the competition was fantastic with some amazing and really creative entries. We hope the prizes will make a real difference to the winning schools and help the children to develop their love of cooking."