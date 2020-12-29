Published: 1:45 PM December 29, 2020

An author from Little Chesterford has penned the biography of Bobby Buckle (1869-1959), one of the founders of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Spurs supporter Chris South wrote the book following a chance meeting in 2017 with Bobby's grandson Michael Mackman on the way home from a match at Wembley.

Michael was part of a group of fans campaigning for a blue plaque to be placed on the cottage where Bobby lived in White Hart Lane, 400 yards from the club's ground.

Chris said: “Michael was on a supporters bus with a leaflet featuring a photo of Bobby, I saw it and said ‘that man was an executor to the will of Sam South, my great-grandfather’.

"I was amazed to learn that our grandfathers, Sam Junior and Bobby, had been very old friends."

Shortly afterwards, intrigued by the family connection, Chris began to research the story which took two years to complete.

Chris said: "Bobby was passionately into football and initially played with a team on Tottenham Marshes.

"He was a tiny man with piercing blue eyes and was also short-sighted so wore glasses while playing matches."

Bobby led 11 schoolboys in forming the Hotspur Football Club in 1882, later to become Tottenham Hotspur FC.

He was made Tottenham's first captain just before his 14th birthday, featured in its first line-up and was the club's first recorded goal scorer.

Bobby was also the club's first secretary and was elected to the first board of directors in 1898 before resigning just after the turn of the century.

Chris said: "Bobby turned his back on the club as he believed the captain should choose the team and didn't like interference from the board.

"He saw football as an art form and tried unsuccessfully to get the players to have more say in the running of the club."

During the Second World War school children and teachers were evacuated to Saffron Walden from Tottenham, and many people in the town have close family links to North London.

Chris concluded: "I'm sure Bobby's story will be of interest to a lot of people in Saffron Walden."

The book is available for £10 at bobbybuckle.co.uk or Harts Books.