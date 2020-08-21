Little Walden WI member receive goodie bags of treats

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI Little Walden WI Emma Chapman

Little Walden Women’s Institute committee put together a little bag of treats for their members.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI

Committee members made face masks, created an activity book with quizzes and colouring pages, added hand sanitiser, tea and biscuits. The packs were delivered to nearly 40 members, who live in Saffron Walden and the surrounding villages.

The committee they they wanted to do something nice for all their members, especially some who have been shielding for a number of months and it had been lovely to see the smiles on members faces when they saw the bag and goodies inside.

The monthly WI meetings are continuing online via Zoom.

At their latest meeting, the speaker was ex Bake off star Howard Middleton.

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI

You may also want to watch: