Advanced search

Little Walden WI member receive goodie bags of treats

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 August 2020

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI

Little Walden WI Emma Chapman

Little Walden Women’s Institute committee put together a little bag of treats for their members.

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WILittle Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI

Committee members made face masks, created an activity book with quizzes and colouring pages, added hand sanitiser, tea and biscuits. The packs were delivered to nearly 40 members, who live in Saffron Walden and the surrounding villages.

The committee they they wanted to do something nice for all their members, especially some who have been shielding for a number of months and it had been lovely to see the smiles on members faces when they saw the bag and goodies inside.

The monthly WI meetings are continuing online via Zoom.

At their latest meeting, the speaker was ex Bake off star Howard Middleton.

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WILittle Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Saffron Walden’s first nature reserve is planned for the town

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council, was one of the councillors supporting the plan. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

GCSE day 2020: “Outstanding results” at Saffron Walden County High School

Left to right: Oliva Harris, Joshua Lucas, Ciara Hughes, Florence Wolter, Harriet Altaparmakova, Rosie Chen, Henry Huxter, Mphatso Moto. Photo: Saffron Walden County High School.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Little Walden

Saffron Walden burglar starts conversation in middle of burglary

Saffron Walden’s first nature reserve is planned for the town

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council, was one of the councillors supporting the plan. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Which European countries can you still visit without quarantining?

Photo: Danny Loo.

GCSE day 2020: “Outstanding results” at Saffron Walden County High School

Left to right: Oliva Harris, Joshua Lucas, Ciara Hughes, Florence Wolter, Harriet Altaparmakova, Rosie Chen, Henry Huxter, Mphatso Moto. Photo: Saffron Walden County High School.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Little Walden WI member receive goodie bags of treats

Little Walden WI members received a bag of treats. Picture: Little Walden WI

Essex families are offered back to school support

Councillor Louise McKinlay. Picture: Supplied

Loving farewell for Elsenham lollipop man

Dusty Clark was a lollipop man at Elsenham Primary School for 18 years. Photo: Supplied by Dusty''s family.

Future of Homebase could be decided as early as September

Care home plans for Homebase in Saffron Walden. Photo: Charterhouse Property Group.

Now is not the time for revamp, councils across Essex warn

Essex County Council