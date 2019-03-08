Advanced search

Inaugural festival is hailed a success by organisers

PUBLISHED: 09:16 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 06 June 2019

Amanda Banham. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

A constant flow of some 800 people visited homes, gardens and artists' pop-up studios at the first Littlebury Festival over the gloriously sunny weekend of June 1 and 2.

Festival organiser, Lizzie Sanders said: "People were constantly going into the houses and gardens and the village hall was full with people having tea and cakes.

"People couldn't get round everything so some who arrived on Saturday came back on the second day to see more. Everyone seemed so happy."

Mrs Sanders added that the artists felt they had done well in selling their work and though the money was still being counted, a good amount was raised for the four causes benefiting from the event; Littlebury Village Hall, Trinity Church, The Parish Millennium Society and the Haematology Dept at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The event was over more than 20 venues, with dozens of artists taking part.

