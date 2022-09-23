News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Photography exhibition to raise funds for Littlebury Green church

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM September 23, 2022
The photography exhibition will go towards upgrading St Peter's Church in Littlebury Green - Credit: Google Street View

A photography exhibition is being held in Littlebury Green to raise money for much-needed upgrades at St Peter's Church.

The exhibition will take place at the church from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 1, and from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, October 2.

Photos will feature wildlife and landscapes from the local area as well as further afield, and exhibits from Saffron Walden Camera Club will also be included.

Entry is free, but all money raised will go towards upgrading and installing new facilities at the church to make it into a community hub.

Funds will be raised via a raffle, with a framed photo of your choice from the exhibition as first prize, and second and third prize of a mounted photo of your choosing.

Tea, coffee and a selection of homemade cakes will be for sale, with all proceeds going to the church. Card and contactless payment methods will be available.

