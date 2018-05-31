Local businesses come together to ask for support

L-R: Louise Scutt-Richter (BID Manager); Directors Mike Riccio (M Riccio Hair Design), Ian Hudson (Oshe), Gary Hyams (Support4Sight); Julie Redfern (Beauty Box); Chair Shara Vickers (Tela Digital Services); Fay Bailey (Between The Lines). Photo: Saffron Walden BID. Saffron Walden BID

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID), a group of businesses based in Saffron Walden, have urged people to do everything they can to “support out community, businesses and individuals.”

In an attempt to raise awareness of the business activities in the area, a spokesperson for BID said: “Many of our businesses are sharing messages to let customers know they are offering their services in a different way. Lots have websites and online access to interact and buy things and services or are taking telephone orders and delivering locally where possible. Some are offering exclusive customer slots to shop.

“The BID team is creating a list of businesses that are offering a different way of interacting with them. We will be sharing the list in this paper and via social media.

“Meanwhile, we are fortunate to live in a supportive community and we are all doing our best to look after each other.”

A Whatsapp group will be set up for businesses to share information.