Local cafe makes big 2020 entrance tonight

Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography Copyright © 2017 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Bicicletta reopen their doors to the public tonight, January 31, from 6pm, with a celebration to mark the relaunch in Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Bicicletta have been hard at work to refurbish their cafe, and it is now almost double the size, with a new area dedicated to coffee-making and a bar to sit at. They are offering a bigger menu and a new events calendar as part of their "new year, new us" changes - and a bathroom area with two toilets instead of one, a baby change facility and recycled toilet roll.

The cafe will be open late, serving craft beers, cocktails and specially-selected wine from Joseph Barnes Wines. Street food kings Steak & Honour will be back to serve hungry regulars with burgers and fries and resident DJs The Freewheelers will be spinning the tunes throughout the night.

A spokeswoman for the café said: "We have a much bigger capacity, we kept the same known theme of the place, but it is a much bigger space to accommodate people.

"The general consensus is that people wait for it to be opened. There is a lot of excitement and I think it is a missed space, which is a very nice thing to know.

Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

"We are trying to build the calendar for this space to be used for all sorts of exciting things to attract people in the town and beyond. We want to expand what we are offering and offer a diversity of music, arts and culture, so that there is something for everyone."

The cafe regularly welcomes cyclings and runners, parents and grandparents, and even dog walkers - and, as such, there are spaces for bikes and prams. Their newly expanded brunch menu and weekly seasonal lunch specials cater for vegans, pescatarians and meat-eaters. The cafe also offers a range of pastries and locally made cakes, including dairy-free options.

Each week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the cafe transforms into a late-night venue with a fully licensed bar serving craft beer from local breweries, cocktails and a selection of handpicked wines. Street food vans cater for the hungry locals with Steak & Honour, Waffle & Co and Buffalo Joes all make regular appearances at the cafe. Bicicletta will also run pop up kitchen evenings throughout the year with guest chefs and themed food nights. The 'Late Night @ Bicicletta' events have proven to be very popular with locals.

To find out more about their events and book tickets, please visit https://www.biciclettavelo.com.

Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography