Have your say on Local Council Tax Support scheme 2021-2022

Uttlesford District Council. Picture: Saffron Photo. SaffronPhoto 2016

Uttlesford residents can now have their say on how much support the council should give to people who struggle to pay their council tax.

The Local Council Tax Support (LCTS) scheme helps pensioners, vulnerable and disabled residents, and their carers on low incomes.

For next year, the council is proposing to maintain the scheme on the same basis as this year. This includes freezing the contribution rate, meaning the amount that LCTS claimants pay towards their Council Tax bill would be kept at 12.5 percent. This remains the lowest contribution rate in Essex.

The proposed 2021-2022 scheme can be viewed at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/lcts-2021-22-scheme.

Residents can now share their views online at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/lcts-consultation, by emailing any comments to consultation@uttlesford.gov.uk or through paper copies available by calling 01799 510510. The deadline is Friday, September 18.

The results will be presented to district councillors in the autumn with the final scheme being agreed in December 2020, to start on April 1, 2021.