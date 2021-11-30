Gallery
Community helps with tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden
- Credit: Saffron Photo
The community has helped to plant trees in Lime Avenue, off Little Walden Road, in Saffron Walden.
Councillor Dave McLellan, who organised this year’s tree planting, said: “We’re delighted that Saffron Walden Town Council has been able to plant another 500 trees this year, and I’d like to thank the 5th Saffron Walden Cub group and all the other residents who answered the call for volunteers in the papers for their help.
"It was a filthy morning on Saturday, and with so many volunteers we managed to get all the trees planted before the rain really set in."
Cllr McLellan said there is also a plan for wild flower areas. The Town Council will shortly be planting mixed native hedging along the road into Lime Avenue.
He added: “I’d like to thank Essex County Council for their help, and for supplying the trees and many tonnes of mulch, and of course the Town Council staff.”
Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for the environment at Uttlesford District Council, said: “This is yet another step in our plans to increase greatly the number of trees in Uttlesford, and my congratulations to Saffron Walden Town Council for it.”
Last year the Town Council planted trees mainly on The Common and around the Anglo-American Playing Fields, but could not involve residents because of the Covid pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Thaxted community in shock after fatal house fire
- 2 District Council leader John Lodge to step down next week
- 3 Villagers rally behind Elsenham Christmas Market
- 4 Walden has late night shopping and musicians
- 5 Former army major sentenced after pillion rider dies in motorcycle crash
- 6 MP Kemi Badenoch launches 'Buy One More Toy Appeal' for Christmas support
- 7 Keep your chimney clean warning after blaze in Ashdon
- 8 How to get tickets for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022
- 9 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
- 10 Thaxted Christmas Fayre means church calendar is 'back in full swing'
Gallery