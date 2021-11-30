Gallery

The community helps with three planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

The community has helped to plant trees in Lime Avenue, off Little Walden Road, in Saffron Walden.

Councillor Dave McLellan, who organised this year’s tree planting, said: “We’re delighted that Saffron Walden Town Council has been able to plant another 500 trees this year, and I’d like to thank the 5th Saffron Walden Cub group and all the other residents who answered the call for volunteers in the papers for their help.

"It was a filthy morning on Saturday, and with so many volunteers we managed to get all the trees planted before the rain really set in."

Cllr McLellan said there is also a plan for wild flower areas. The Town Council will shortly be planting mixed native hedging along the road into Lime Avenue.

He added: “I’d like to thank Essex County Council for their help, and for supplying the trees and many tonnes of mulch, and of course the Town Council staff.”

Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for the environment at Uttlesford District Council, said: “This is yet another step in our plans to increase greatly the number of trees in Uttlesford, and my congratulations to Saffron Walden Town Council for it.”

Last year the Town Council planted trees mainly on The Common and around the Anglo-American Playing Fields, but could not involve residents because of the Covid pandemic.

