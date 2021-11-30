News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

Gallery

Community helps with tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM November 30, 2021
Three adults with spades helping with tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden

The community helps with three planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

The community has helped to plant trees in Lime Avenue, off Little Walden Road, in Saffron Walden.

Councillor Dave McLellan, who organised this year’s tree planting, said: “We’re delighted that Saffron Walden Town Council has been able to plant another 500 trees this year, and I’d like to thank the 5th Saffron Walden Cub group and all the other residents who answered the call for volunteers in the papers for their help.

"It was a filthy morning on Saturday, and with so many volunteers we managed to get all the trees planted before the rain really set in."

Cllr McLellan said there is also a plan for wild flower areas. The Town Council will shortly be planting mixed native hedging along the road into Lime Avenue.

He added: “I’d like to thank Essex County Council for their help, and for supplying the trees and many tonnes of mulch, and of course the Town Council staff.”

Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for the environment at Uttlesford District Council, said: “This is yet another step in our plans to increase greatly the number of trees in Uttlesford, and my congratulations to Saffron Walden Town Council for it.”

Last year the Town Council planted trees mainly on The Common and around the Anglo-American Playing Fields, but could not involve residents because of the Covid pandemic.

Gallery

Groups of people planting trees with hoods up and hats on, at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

Poor weather did not stop volunteers from helping with tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Three children and a man helping with tree planting, Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

A group helping with tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A woman, a child and a man helping with tree planting, Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

Tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Several people helping out the tree planting effort in Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

The community helping out the tree planting effort in Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Several people shovelling mulch for new tree planting, Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

Dealing with mulch for the new trees in Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

A child and an adult putting mulch into place for tree planting, Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

Tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two youngsters on top of a mulch pile, Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

On top of a mulch pile, helping with tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Two children on a mulch pile, tree planting, Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

A pile of mulch was used to help the new trees in Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Groups of people planting trees at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden

Tree planting at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Groups of people planting new trees at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden, Essex

Community help to plant new trees at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Community help to plant new trees at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden

Community help to plant new trees at Lime Avenue, Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo


Saffron Walden Town Council
Environment News
Essex County Council
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Essex

