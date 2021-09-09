News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Active Essex on a mission to find county's next sports superstar

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM September 9, 2021   
A group of happy people - all dressed up - at the ActiveEssex Sports Awards 2019

Active Essex Sports Awards 2019 - Credit: Paul Starr/Active Essex

Applications are open to become Essex's next sports superstar.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Active Essex awards - now called the Essex Activity Awards - which is open to workplaces, sports clubs, coaches and competitors for nominations.

Azeem Akhtar, chairman of Active Essex, said nominating a sports club or individual is a chance to celebrate somebody's resilience and spirit over the past 18 months.

Azeem said: "People have been inspired to move more.

"Everyone has come together as a community in what has been a difficult time.

"Active Essex want to continue to inspire and motivate residents.

"In celebrating many achievements, we hope it will kick-start more people in the journey to a healthier lifestyle."

There are 10 award categories, including Essex Activity Hero, Sports Personality of the Year and Active Ambassador of the Year.

Nominations need to be submitted by Sunday, October 10 online at https://www.activeessex.org/essex-activity-awards-2021/

