News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Local Council

Essex County Council: Finding homes for Afghan refugees is 'a challenge'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:57 PM October 5, 2021   
Embargoed to 1800 Thursday August 26 Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving o

Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving on an evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport. - Credit: PA

Essex County Council has admitted it is struggling to accommodate families fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

In a statement, ECC revealed finding homes large enough to accommodate refugee families is "a challenge" because suitable housing is in short supply.

The British government is in the process of welcoming 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next five years after the Taliban takeover in August.

ECC said its Afghan Refugee Housing Task Force, chaired by council leader Councillor Kevin Bentley, has met to discuss the welcome effort in Essex.

The Task Force heard that only 18 homes across the county council's area had been identified for refugees.

A further six have been identified in Thurrock and Southend-on-Sea.

You may also want to watch:

But despite the shortages, Cllr Bentley shared his hope that a "Team Essex" approach - which draws on government support packages - will prove successful.

Cllr Bentley said: "Councils in Essex are committed to making sure we provide all the help and support we can to the Afghan families who risked so much to help British forces, and other vulnerable Afghans who had to flee their home country.

Most Read

  1. 1 High Court dismisses council attempt to block airport expansion plans
  2. 2 Essex Walking Strategy to enable 400 trips per resident per year
  3. 3 Saffron Walden jigsaw collection for crew members stuck at sea
  1. 4 Flexi parking ticket rolled out for hybrid commuters
  2. 5 Festival poised for Holst's 150th birthday celebrations in 2024
  3. 6 Get ready to dance at Miss Disco's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre
  4. 7 Essex County Council: Finding homes for Afghan refugees is 'a challenge'
  5. 8 7 Essex walks with a story to tell: from Grayson Perry to Dick Turpin
  6. 9 Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
  7. 10 Rolls-Royce celebration for Elsa's 104th birthday

“Our mission is to secure the right housing to ensure they get the best possible start to life in the UK.

“Some private landlords have already contacted councils.

"Prior to the mass evacuation from Afghanistan, the ‘Team Essex’ approach enabled some families to move into their new homes, so we now need to build on that start."

The government's Home Office and Department for Work and Pensions are responsible for allocating refugees to housing and employment schemes.

In Uttlesford, the district council's deputy leader Cllr Petrina Lees said it would be an injustice not to house families together.

She said: "We have been working with ECC and the Home Office to find accommodation.

"The mood across councils is that we are finding it difficult to allocate our extremely limited stock."

She said homeowners who may be able to help should contact the council online: https://www.uttlesford.gov.uk/afghan-refugee-crisis

ECC and its partners accepted donations for Afghan refugees but suspended the effort in August after an "overwhelming response" by residents.

Essex County Council
Essex
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Haverhill Road, Steeple Bumpstead, Essex

Essex Police

Thieves steal car from Essex driveway after break-in

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Planning and Development

Council to debate poor planning performance after report

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Christmas markets are coming to Essex.

Essex Life

Festive Christmas markets to visit in Essex, 2021

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon
Susie Diggons from Tesco, Sophie Thomas, Darron Thomas and June Start with Macmillan cakes

Charity News

Supermarket staff Sophie raise £1,200 for cancer care

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon